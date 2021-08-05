WVa regulators OK rate increase for AEP subsidiaries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have approved a rate increase request for two American Electric Power subsidiaries. It…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have approved a rate increase request for two American Electric Power subsidiaries.

It will allow Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to upgrade three coal-fired plants to comply with federal environmental regulations.

The facilities are the John Amos plant in Winfield, the Mountaineer plant in New Haven and the Mitchell plant in Moundsville.

The state Public Service Commission says the move will enable all three plants to remain operational through 2040.

The commission approved a surcharge to recover construction costs.

Monthly bills for the average residential customer will increase 38 cents starting next month.

Regulators in Kentucky and Virginia also must weigh in on the proposal.

