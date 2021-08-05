2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball routs Australia | US women win beach volleyball semis | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » WVa regulators OK rate…

WVa regulators OK rate increase for AEP subsidiaries

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have approved a rate increase request for two American Electric Power subsidiaries.

It will allow Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to upgrade three coal-fired plants to comply with federal environmental regulations.

The facilities are the John Amos plant in Winfield, the Mountaineer plant in New Haven and the Mitchell plant in Moundsville.

The state Public Service Commission says the move will enable all three plants to remain operational through 2040.

The commission approved a surcharge to recover construction costs.

Monthly bills for the average residential customer will increase 38 cents starting next month.

Regulators in Kentucky and Virginia also must weigh in on the proposal.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Another agency commits to a labor relations reset following Biden order

Coast Guard looks to plug digital holes in maritime infrastructure under new cyber outlook

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up