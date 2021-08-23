CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA fully approves Pfizer | Back-to-school mask rules | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » Police: Woman stops to…

Police: Woman stops to help at crash scene, fatally hit

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 1:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Officials say a firefighter and West Chester University security officer was killed on Interstate 95 in Delaware early Sunday when she got out of her car to help at a crash scene.

News outlets report that university police and fire officials identified the woman as Cecilia Escobar-Duplan.

University police say Escobar-Duplan was driving home from her shift when she came upon a crash.

Delaware State Police say she stopped on an off-ramp and walked into the lane where a Jeep crashed, where she was assisting when a pickup truck hit her.

Escobar-Duplan died at a hospital and police say the Jeep driver was treated and released.

Weather conditions and lighting kept the pickup driver from seeing the crash ahead.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Biden announces new slate of impasse panel members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up