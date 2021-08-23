Police: Woman stops to help at crash scene, fatally hit

WILMINGTON, Del. — Officials say a firefighter and West Chester University security officer was killed on Interstate 95 in Delaware…

WILMINGTON, Del. — Officials say a firefighter and West Chester University security officer was killed on Interstate 95 in Delaware early Sunday when she got out of her car to help at a crash scene.

News outlets report that university police and fire officials identified the woman as Cecilia Escobar-Duplan.

University police say Escobar-Duplan was driving home from her shift when she came upon a crash.

Delaware State Police say she stopped on an off-ramp and walked into the lane where a Jeep crashed, where she was assisting when a pickup truck hit her.

Escobar-Duplan died at a hospital and police say the Jeep driver was treated and released.

Weather conditions and lighting kept the pickup driver from seeing the crash ahead.

