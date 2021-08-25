CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Del. crash

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 6:15 AM

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash with a car early Tuesday near New Castle, Delaware.

News outlets report that New Castle County police responded to the crash on Moore’s Lane just before 6 a.m.

Police say a car was traveling south on Moore’s Lane when the driver turned left onto Pierson Place and the motorcycle hit the car.

Investigators don’t believe impairment is a factor.

Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 29-year-old Seth Hoffman, died on the scene.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police say she was treated and released.

Related Categories:

