Police: Motorcyclist killed in Del. crash

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash with a car early Tuesday near New Castle, Delaware.

News outlets report that New Castle County police responded to the crash on Moore’s Lane just before 6 a.m.

Police say a car was traveling south on Moore’s Lane when the driver turned left onto Pierson Place and the motorcycle hit the car.

Investigators don’t believe impairment is a factor.

Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 29-year-old Seth Hoffman, died on the scene.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police say she was treated and released.

