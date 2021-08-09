Police: Man hit by train, critically injured

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Newark police say a 21-year-old man was critically injured when he was hit by a train…

Officers were called to the CSX railroad tracks east of North College Avenue around 11 p.m. for a report of a person struck by a train.

Officers found the injured man and began to render medical aid.

Police say he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the initial investigation found that the man was hit by a westbound train about 200 yards east of the crossing, but it isn’t known why he was on the tracks.

