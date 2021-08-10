Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington police say a man has died after he was found stabbed in Wilmington early Tuesday.…

Police say officers called to West 19th Street in Brandywine Village just before 1:45 a.m. found the 37-year-old man injured.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where police say he died.

Police have not released additional information about the incident and have not released the man’s name.

