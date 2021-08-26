Police: 3 found dead in Dover home

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say three people have been found dead at a Dover home. Police say…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say three people have been found dead at a Dover home.

Police say troopers called to the home on John Collins Circle in the Rodney Village neighborhood on Tuesday morning found the three people dead.

Police said in a news release Thursday that the Division of Forensic Science has removed the bodies from the home and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of the deaths.

Police say there is no safety concern for the community.

The investigation is continuing and police say more information will be released as the case develops.

