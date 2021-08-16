Police: 15-year-old boy shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington police say a 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in Wilmington. Police said in a…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington police say a 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in Wilmington.

Police said in a news release on Monday morning that they are investigating the shooting that happened in the 500 block of East 9th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say officers found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation and police say they’ll release more information when possible.

