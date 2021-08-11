CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. reinstates mask mandates | DC-area venues requiring proof of vaccines, negative COVID test | DCPS COVID-19's guidelines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Nebraska trooper wounded, man killed in overnight shootout

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 8:14 AM

JUNIATA, Neb. (AP) — A state trooper has been wounded and a suspect killed in an early-morning shootout with police Wednesday in south-central Nebraska, authorities said.

A woman called 911 Tuesday night to report a man firing a gun outside a home in Juniata, a village of about 800, and keeping her trapped inside, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

Troopers and Adams County sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home, and the woman escaped a short time later. That led to a barrage of gunfire from the home, the patrol said, with some shots hitting police vehicles and officials unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the man.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper was shot in the arm and was taken to a Hastings hospital, where he was treated and released, officials said. The man inside the home continued firing at police for about an hour before being driven out by tear gas canisters fired into the home by police.

The patrol said the man came out of the home holding a gun and was shot by a patrol SWAT team member. The patrol said the man died at the scene in Juniata, about 97 miles (156 kilometers) west of Lincoln.

Officials didn’t immediately release the name of the man or the wounded trooper.

