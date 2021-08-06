2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Jury weighs sentence for man convicted of killing Texas cop

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 3:20 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday began deliberating whether to sentence a man to life in prison or death for slaying a San Antonio police detective.

Closing arguments were Friday morning in the sentencing phase of the trial of Otis McKane, whom a Bexar County jury found guilty of capital murder in the November 2016 shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

Prosecutors argued McKane was a sociopath who poses a danger to the community. McKane’s attorneys argued otherwise.

As he was being taken to jail following the shooting, McKane told reporters that he “lashed out at someone who didn’t deserve it” because he was upset with the court system. McKane said he was angry because he had not been allowed to see his son during a custody battle.

McKane attacked a bailiff on July 26 when jurors found him guilty after 25 minutes of deliberation. The same jury must decide if McKane goes to death row or remains in prison for life without parole.

