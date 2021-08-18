Judge rejects charges for Hawaii officers in teen’s killing

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge on Tuesday rejected murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in…

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge on Tuesday rejected murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in the fatal shooting of a teenager, preventing the case from going to trial.

District Court Judge William Domingo, in a ruling from the bench, said there was no probable cause that the officers committed the crimes they were accused of.

He noted the teenager, 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap, led the officers on a high-speed chase immediately before the April 5 shooting, refusing commands to stop. He said the incident only ended after the Sykap was shot and the car fell into a canal.

Honolulu prosecutors filed charges against the three officers after a grand jury declined to indict them. It’s the first time in more than 40 years that a Honolulu police officer has been charged in a fatal shooting.

