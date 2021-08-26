CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » Inmate who helped kill…

Inmate who helped kill prison staffers with hammer gets life

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 1:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — An inmate who confessed in court to using a hammer to kill a nurse and correctional officer during an escape attempt at an Iowa prison has been sentenced to life in prison.

Thomas Woodard Jr. was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty earlier this month to two counts of first-degree murder, as well as to kidnapping and attempted murder counts.

Prosecutors have said Woodard and his co-defendant, 29-year-old Michael Dutcher, carried out the March 23 hammer attacks at Anamosa State Penitentiary on 50-year-old nurse Lorena Schulte and 46-year-old correctional officer Robert McFarland. Woodard also admitted to bludgeoning an inmate who tried to stop the attack and briefly holding another female employee as a hostage.

Dutcher has pleaded not guilty to the same murder, attempted murder and kidnapping charges in the case and is awaiting trial.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

NARA sets workforce diversity goals, aims to put more records online, as part of strategic plan

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up