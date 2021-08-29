CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
50 years after Watergate, close Nixon aide to release book about his time in administration

Chris Cruise | ccruise@wtop.com

August 29, 2021, 5:35 AM

One of President Richard Nixon’s closest aides has broken his silence, 50 years after Watergate.

Dwight Chapin, who was at Nixon’s side from the early 1960s to the early 1970s, was one of the few aides to the president who had not written a book about his experiences in the scandal-plagued administration.

His book — The President’s Man: The Memoirs of Nixon’s Trusted Aide — will be released this February.

The publisher says it reveals behind-the-scenes details about Coretta Scott King, President Lyndon Johnson, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, Sen. Ted Kennedy, Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, Chinese leader Mao Zedong, Frank Sinatra and FOX News founder Roger Ailes.

It will also reveal new information about Nixon, his chief of staff HR Haldeman, his national security adviser and secretary of state Henry Kissinger, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, First Lady Pat Nixon, and Vice President — and former Maryland governor — Spiro Agnew, who resigned in disgrace.

Chapin, 80, was convicted of lying to a grand jury investigating the Watergate scandal. He served nine months in federal prison.

Chris Cruise

Christopher Cruise is a writer, reporter and anchor at WTOP. He has worked at The Voice of America, where he anchored newscasts for the Learning English branch. He is a backup host for Westwood’s morning radio news programs, “America in the Morning” and “First Light,” and contributes to them weekly.

