CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » Former postal clerk pleads…

Former postal clerk pleads guilty in ID theft scheme

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida postal clerk pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing mail and passport applications as part of an identify theft scheme.

Jasmine Wynne, 31, of Ruskin, pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of theft of a postal key, according to court records. She faces up to 50 years in prison at her Nov. 17 sentencing.

While working at a United States Postal Service location in St. Petersburg, Wynne conspired with others for more than two years to defraud federally insured financial institutions, according to an indictment. Wynne opened mail to photograph personal information and did the same with U.S. passport applications, officials said. She then forwarded the photographs to others for use in a bank fraud scheme, investigators said.

The indictment also charges Wynne with stealing restricted postal arrow keys and giving them to co-conspirators. The special master keys open mail collection boxes and banks of mailboxes at locations such as apartment complexes.

Wynne was arrested in July 2020.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

NARA sets workforce diversity goals, aims to put more records online, as part of strategic plan

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

DoD, DHS vet facial recognition tools for reliability in effort to build trust

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up