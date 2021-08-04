Feds: 4 from MS-13 gang indicted in Vegas racketeering case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four accused members of the violent El Salvador-based MS-13 gang have been indicted in Las Vegas…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four accused members of the violent El Salvador-based MS-13 gang have been indicted in Las Vegas on racketeering conspiracy charges in a series of murders and abductions in 2017 and 2018, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou issued a statement crediting the filing of multiple charges against Luis Reynaldo Reyes-Castillo, David Arturo Perez-Manchame, Joel Vargas-Escobar and Alexander De Jesus Figueroa-Torres with “significantly undermining” the ability of the gang to engage in violence in Las Vegas.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite called the violence alleged in the case “truly shocking.”

The statement attributed 10 murders and one non-fatal shooting between March 2017 and March 2018 to the defendants, and said five slain victims were also kidnapped. Victims were identified by initials in the Justice Department statement, The details and locations of the alleged crimes were not provided.

Charging documents were not immediately available in the court record filing system.

A spokeswoman for Chiou, Trisha Young, said the indictment was filed Wednesday to update a previous murder-racketeering and weapons case filed in April 2019 against the four men. Records show that documents in that case were sealed.

Reyes-Castillo, 27, Perez-Manchame, 22, were scheduled for court appearances Tuesday, Young said. She did not say if Vargas-Escobar, 25, and Figueroa-Torres, 25, were in custody.

Defense attorneys representing Reyes-Castillo and Perez-Menchame did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press, and records did not reflect the names of attorneys for Vargas-Escobar and Figueroa-Torres.

Across the country, federal authorities have brought multiple racketeering conspiracy charges against MS-13 members in recent years, including the sentencing last month of the last of 23 members of a gang group or “clique” based in Columbus, Ohio.

Authorities in Tennessee recently announced that nine MS-13 members face charges in a case involving killings, kidnappings, assaults, robberies and drug distribution in and around Nashville. An MS-13 member in Maryland was sentenced July 20 to 30 years in federal prison for his role in the mutilation killing and burning of a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities have also prosecuted MS-13 members for a series of killings on Long Island, New York.

The Las Vegas case identified the four defendants as members of the Parkview clique and said the FBI and Las Vegas police investigated.

