Ex-Tennessee vaccinations director planning to leave for Northern Va.

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 11:08 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The husband of Tennessee’s former vaccinations director said they are planning to move out of the state this fall.

Their planned move to Northern Virginia comes amid growing tension over efforts to combat COVID-19.

Brad Fiscus told WPLN that their move was in the works before a contentious school board meeting in Williamson County over mask mandates. Fiscus is a school board member.

Fiscus said the meeting was another example of why they feel they have to move.

His wife, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, was fired this summer amid Republican outrage over her push to inoculate teenagers against COVID-19.

