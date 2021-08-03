2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Belarus Olympian granted visa to Poland | Photos from the games | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Delaware police: Man charged after crash, trooper assault

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 7:13 AM

MILTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man has been arrested after his truck crashed into a tree and he assaulted two state troopers as emergency workers tried to take him for treatment.

A news release says a truck driven 23-year-old Dylan L. Martin crashed early Sunday and was knocked unconscious.

According to the news release, EMS workers managed to awaken Martin, after which he struck an emergency worker in the chest as the ambulance took him to a local hospital.

When a trooper responded and called for backup, the second trooper was kicked in the chest and out of the ambulance.

Multiple officers responded and subdued Martin.

