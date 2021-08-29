NEW ORLEANS (AP) — City government says power knocked out to all of New Orleans as Hurricane Ida pummels area.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 29, 2021, 9:03 PM
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — City government says power knocked out to all of New Orleans as Hurricane Ida pummels area.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.