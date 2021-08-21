AP Week in Pictures: Global

AUG. 14 – 20, 2021 From the earthquake in Haiti, to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, to wildfires in Israel,…

AUG. 14 – 20, 2021

From the earthquake in Haiti, to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, to wildfires in Israel, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.