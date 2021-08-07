2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Korda wins women's golf gold for US | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

South Dakota’s Sturgis rally roars back as delta rising

Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

US is flying Central Americans to Mexico to deter crossings

Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show

Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

COVID survivor: ‘Have to start my life all over again’

2 Seattle cops who were at US Capitol in January are fired

US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card

Aide who says Cuomo groped her files criminal complaint

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up