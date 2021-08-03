2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:31 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Dating changed during the pandemic; apps are following suit

Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends

Oregon: Settlement with Victoria ‘s Secret owner ends ‘fear’

US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated

Children stopped at border likely hit record-high in July

Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case

Families urge using new DNA tech to ID Pearl Harbor unknowns

Lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong

Record wildfire burns amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM's telework guidance is thorough and surprisingly progressive

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

Air Force turns to virtual reality to combat sexual assault

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up