AP Top U.S. News at 7:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

Mask disputes, outbreaks make for rocky start of school year

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

California drought takes toll on world’s top almond producer

EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts

Biden: Afghan chaos ‘gut-wrenching’ but stands by withdrawal

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

Vaccine mandates grow in NY; NYC venues to start checking

Nevada governor: No masks at events that require vaccines

The Latest: Germany halts development aid to Afghanistan

Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

