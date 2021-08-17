AP Top U.S. News at 7:28 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Mask disputes, outbreaks make for rocky start of school year Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months…

Mask disputes, outbreaks make for rocky start of school year Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months California drought takes toll on world’s top almond producer EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts Biden: Afghan chaos ‘gut-wrenching’ but stands by withdrawal Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges Vaccine mandates grow in NY; NYC venues to start checking Nevada governor: No masks at events that require vaccines The Latest: Germany halts development aid to Afghanistan Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.