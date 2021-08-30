AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power Ida slams Louisiana hospitals brimming with virus patients Lake Tahoe threatened…

Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Ida slams Louisiana hospitals brimming with virus patients

Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

Anxious tenants await assistance as evictions resume

Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits

After census, citizens panels seek sway in redistricting

Contact tracing takes a back seat during latest COVID surge

Ida: Exclamation point on record onslaught of US landfalls

Dealing with mental health crisis one Zoom call at a time

Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.