AP Top U.S. News at 9:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places

Longest war: Were America’s decades in Afghanistan worth it?

Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place

EXPLAINER: Western water projects in infrastructure deal

Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits

1 dies in New Mexico school shooting; student detained

Multiracial boom reflects US racial, ethnic complexity

Census data: US is diversifying, white population shrinking

Climate-fueled wildfires take toll on tropical Pacific isles

