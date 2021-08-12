CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

COVID: Oregon governor warns hospitals could be overwhelmed

Hochul: NY gov’s office won’t be toxic workplace on my watch

Republicans take to mask wars as virus surges in red states

California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff

Heat wave hits Northwest, sending people to cooling centers

Cuomo’s resignation slows drumbeat for uncertain impeachment

New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America

Study: Extra COVID shot helps protect transplant patients

Higher but still slim odds of asteroid Bennu slamming Earth

Warrants served to Texas Democrats, but holdout continues

