AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

COVID: Oregon governor warns hospitals could be overwhelmed Hochul: NY gov’s office won’t be toxic workplace on my watch Republicans…

COVID: Oregon governor warns hospitals could be overwhelmed Hochul: NY gov’s office won’t be toxic workplace on my watch Republicans take to mask wars as virus surges in red states California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff Heat wave hits Northwest, sending people to cooling centers Cuomo’s resignation slows drumbeat for uncertain impeachment New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America Study: Extra COVID shot helps protect transplant patients Higher but still slim odds of asteroid Bennu slamming Earth Warrants served to Texas Democrats, but holdout continues Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.