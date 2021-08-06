2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Baseball's Alvarez to become a summer-winter medalist | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

‘There are only so many beds’: COVID-19 surge hits hospitals

What Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers felt, in their own words

US to probe Phoenix police over excessive force allegations

‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town

Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill

US likely enjoyed hiring spree in July as economy rebounds

Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden’s campaign promises

3 erupting Alaska volcanoes spitting lava or ash clouds

