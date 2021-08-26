AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally `Was it worth it?’ A fallen Marine and a war’s…

New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally `Was it worth it?’ A fallen Marine and a war’s crushing end Feds report most rental assistance has still not gone out Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts Witness: R. Kelly made victims write fake blackmail letters Immigrant families from San Diego area stuck in Afghanistan EXPLAINER: What’s next for the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy? Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot Court upholds death sentence for church shooter Dylann Roof Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.