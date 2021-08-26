CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | City of Falls Church to require vaccination | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

New NY governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally

`Was it worth it?’ A fallen Marine and a war’s crushing end

Feds report most rental assistance has still not gone out

Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts

Witness: R. Kelly made victims write fake blackmail letters

Immigrant families from San Diego area stuck in Afghanistan

EXPLAINER: What’s next for the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy?

Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

Court upholds death sentence for church shooter Dylann Roof

