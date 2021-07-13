Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ are top nominees for the Emmy Awards, with 24 nods each

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 11:46 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ are top nominees for the Emmy Awards, with 24 nods each.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

