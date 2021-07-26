2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » National News » Texas shooter dies after…

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth early Monday, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him, Texas authorities said.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said the shooter had been attending the small backyard gathering at a home but became upset and left. He then returned and began arguing with other party-goers before shooting and injuring one person, whose injuries weren’t life-threatening. As party-goers gave chase, the shooter turned and fired at them.

The party-goers started throwing bricks at the shooter, police said. Police said at some point the shooter either fell or was taken down to the ground but continued to fire.

Three people were shot during the chase. One person was killed and two others were injured and are expected to survive, police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate, and that the handgun believed to have been used by the shooter was recovered.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up