Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » Teen kills mother, wounds…

Teen kills mother, wounds father in California stabbing

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 8:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his mother and seriously injuring his father in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday, authorities said.

The teen stabbed his mother to death early Friday morning in the East Bay city of Fremont, police said. First responders found his father suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The boy was found about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away during a 30-minute search of the neighborhood after a resident called to report a teen covered in blood, police said.

Detectives are working to determine a potential motive.

The boy’s name is not being released because he is a minor. The parents’ names are not being made public until family notifications have been made.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up