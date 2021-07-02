CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Va. renters vulnerable to eviction as state of emergency ends | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 3:04 PM

In a story published June 29, 2021, The Associated Press reported that teenager Amara Bhatia has overcome pandemic depression, worries about returning to the classroom and doesn’t have energy for happiness. The story should have made clear that while Bhatia described having felt depressed, she did not have diagnosed depression related to the pandemic; her worries were specifically about the safety of returning to class and that she lacks energy for happiness about the pandemic being over.

