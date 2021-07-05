Stranded dolphin rescued in Delaware park

A rehabilitation facility for marine mammals is treating a dolphin that was rescued in Delaware.

NEW CASTLE, Del. — A rehabilitation facility for marine mammals is treating a dolphin that was rescued in Delaware.

The Delaware News Journal reports that the young dolphin was stuck on shore at a park in New Castle on Sunday after getting caught on rocks.

Somebody who heard it crying called firefighters, who helped police set up a tent around the dolphin to keep it safe.

Experts from the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute in Lewes safely removed the dolphin from Battery Park so they could treat it at their facility.

The institute responds when marine mammals and sea turtles get stranded in Delaware.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.