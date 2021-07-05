Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Stranded dolphin rescued in Delaware park

The Associated Press

July 5, 2021, 10:54 AM

NEW CASTLE, Del. — A rehabilitation facility for marine mammals is treating a dolphin that was rescued in Delaware.

The Delaware News Journal reports that the young dolphin was stuck on shore at a park in New Castle on Sunday after getting caught on rocks.

Somebody who heard it crying called firefighters, who helped police set up a tent around the dolphin to keep it safe.

Experts from the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute in Lewes safely removed the dolphin from Battery Park so they could treat it at their facility.

The institute responds when marine mammals and sea turtles get stranded in Delaware.

