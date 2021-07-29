2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » Some Wilmington parking violators…

Some Wilmington parking violators get amnesty this week

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 10:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington is granting some parking violators amnesty as the city returns to normal operations.

Mayor Mike Purzycki says the city issued about 1,800 tickets on Monday and Tuesday to city residents for failing to update their parking permits or move their cars for street cleaning.

The city announced last week that enforcement suspended due to the pandemic would resume, but since so many people were ticketed, the mayor says the city will offer limited amnesty this week only.

Tickets issued for these violations this week will be converted to warnings, Purzycki says, but “ticketing will resume as normal” starting Monday.

The amnesty doesn’t apply to metered parking tickets or any other parking enforcement violation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up