NBA’s Jaxson Hayes arrested in Los Angeles police struggle

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 2:01 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in Los Angeles after a struggle with officers who were responding to a report of a domestic dispute and used a Taser and other force before handcuffing him, authorities said Thursday.

Hayes, 21, was booked into jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, and a woman declined to cooperate with the investigation into the domestic dispute call early Wednesday, a Los Angeles Police Department statement said.

Hayes received treatment for unspecified injuries he got during the struggle before going to jail, police said. He was released on bond later that day, online jail records show.

It was not immediately known whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The officers had found Hayes in the front yard of a home around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

“Officers informed Hayes they received a call at the location and needed to speak with the victim, but requested Hayes remain outside while they did so,” the statement said.

The department said police body-worn cameras recorded Hayes repeatedly trying to get into the residence as officers blocked him and ordered him to stay outside.

The officers requested backup and tried to place Hayes’ hands behind his back but he broke free and pushed an officer into a wall, police said.

The officers forced Hayes to the ground but he tried to get up, and they twice used a Taser, bodyweight and other physical force during the approximately 2½-minute confrontation before getting him handcuffed, the statement said.

Hayes received treatment for injuries that were not detailed. An officer also was treated for an unspecified injury and then released from a hospital.

The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division took over the investigation after being asked to “assess the incident due to the possibility of force being applied to Hayes’ neck during the use of force,” the statement said.

The Pelicans said they are aware of the arrest.

“We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement reported by ESPN.

