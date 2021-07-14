Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » Mom arrested weeks after…

Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 7:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — A 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested, weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan, 36, was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder, news outlets reported.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found, police said last month.

Destiny’s body was spotted first on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.

Authorities said last month that the family lived near the canal, and that there were no records of of child welfare workers responding to the home.

It was not immediately known whether Hogan has retained a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

GSA sells over $1 million in cryptocurrency

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up