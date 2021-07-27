2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » National News » Michigan lawmaker defends using…

Michigan lawmaker defends using campaign cash at strip club

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who spent campaign money at a strip club said it has “great lamb chops.”

State Rep. Jewell Jones, a Democrat, reported spending $221 in March at the Pantheion Club in Dearborn to discuss economic development, The Detroit News reported, citing public records.

“We have (to) meet people where they’re at some times … #HOLLA,” Jones said in a text message to a reporter Monday.

He added that the suburban Detroit club has “great lamb chops.”

Jones also spent about $700 at a Las Vegas restaurant in March. It was described in records as a “dinner meeting with other legislators.”

Simon Schuster, director of a watchdog group, the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, said it’s not unusual for a lawmaker to use campaign money for meals. But doing so at a strip club “truly pushes the limit of credulity,” Schuster said.

Jones, who is in his mid-20s, has made headlines lately for a drunken driving case, which is pending in Livingston County.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up