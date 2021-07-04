FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC region events guide | What's open, what's closed | Tips on beating holiday traffic | How to safely celebrate with family
Home » National News » Governor: Heat death toll…

Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 1:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in Oregon alone, a number that state’s governor called “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Following events like this we always do reviews and see what we can do better next time,” Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on “Face the Nation” on CBS.

Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada.

Records included 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius) in Portland and 108 F (42 C) in Seattle. The hot weather was headed east, with temperatures well above 100 F (38 C) forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and eastern Montana.

Government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations, Brown said.

“We still lost too many lives,” Brown said.

Scientists consider the heat wave an ultra-rare event that’s nonetheless consistent with the effects of human-caused climate change.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up