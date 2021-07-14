Fire officials: Man burned in mobile home explosion

Delaware fire investigators say a man was burned in an explosion while working on a gas stove at an Ocean View mobile home.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says when firefighters arrived at the home on Pine Street on Wednesday morning, they found the mobile home damaged.

The 62-year-old man who was in the home escaped and was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania with burns to his hands.

Investigators found that the explosion was caused by the accidental ignition of gas during maintenance of a stove. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

