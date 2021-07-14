Coronavirus News: Washington Monument reopens | Olivia Rodrigo encourages vaccination | Will we need booster shots? | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » Fire officials: Man burned…

Fire officials: Man burned in mobile home explosion

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OCEAN VIEW, Del. (AP) — Delaware fire investigators say a man was burned in an explosion while working on a gas stove at an Ocean View mobile home.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says when firefighters arrived at the home on Pine Street on Wednesday morning, they found the mobile home damaged.

The 62-year-old man who was in the home escaped and was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania with burns to his hands.

Investigators found that the explosion was caused by the accidental ignition of gas during maintenance of a stove. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up