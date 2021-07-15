Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » Family sues airline, saying…

Family sues airline, saying aborted landing ruined vacation

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina family has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines saying a turbulent and aborted landing in 2019 caused injuries and forced the family to forgo much of a planned vacation.

Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton of Cleveland County took a trip with her parents, which the lawsuit says they expected to be their last big vacation together because of her parents’ ages, The Charlotte Observer reported. According to the lawsuit, the Bruntons and the Rippys were bound for Las Vegas, Hawaii and Los Angeles.

When the flight from Charlotte reached Las Vegas, the aircraft bounced off the tarmac and went back into the air, the lawsuit says. The two couples had seat belts fastened at the time, but the plane’s movements led to their injuries, according to the lawsuit.

After the aircraft landed safely, the four family members sought medical care. The lawsuit added that they were forced to cancel many of their planned activities because of their injuries, which weren’t specified in the court document.

An attorney for the family declined comment to the newspaper, as did an attorney for American Airlines. An airline spokesman didn’t immediately respond Thursday to a request by The Associated Press for comment.

The lawsuit alleges negligence by American Airlines and demands more than $25,000 for the “pain and suffering” each of the four endured. It also accuses the pilots of acting recklessly and being seduced by a “ ‘get there at all costs’ mentality.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

VA scraps original EHR deployment plan after strategic review details widespread challenges

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up