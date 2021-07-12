Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
DMV turns operations back to ‘normal’ conditions on Tuesday

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 8:13 AM

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will soon turn its operations back to pre-COVID-19 “normal” conditions.

That means DMV buildings will return to full capacity, among other changes.

The Delaware State News reports that the changes will be made Tuesday after Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency declaration is lifted.

Starting Tuesday, mask recommendations will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Customers who have not been fully vaccinated will be encouraged to continue wearing face coverings while at the DMV.

Class D road tests and counter eye exams are also set to resume. Specific guidance will be in place to protect both customers and staff.

