Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » Chicago party bus drive-by…

Chicago party bus drive-by shooting leaves 8 people wounded

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 6:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Chicago wounded eight people who had been riding on a party bus on the city’s North Side, police said.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in Lincoln Park when one or more people in an SUV fired at the group, police said in a statement. It comes amid efforts to curb rising gun violence in the city and around the U.S., including new gun trafficking strike forces in Chicago and four other cities.

Following the party bus shooting, one man was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said, while the other men and women who were wounded were in good, fair or serious condition.

No arrests were reported and police didn’t immediately say what may have led to the shooting.

Earlier in the night, a drive-by shooting on the city’s Near West Side left two men dead. The men were standing outside in West Town when someone in a passing SUV fired shots at them. No one was immediately taken into custody.

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced a new team of officers, prosecutors and federal agents that will target gun trafficking as part of anti-violence efforts. It followed another bloody weekend that ended with more than 60 people shot, including 10 fatally.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Military straddling uncomfortable fence between changing sexual assault prosecutions, but keeping nonmilitary crime prosecutions

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

Former State Department leaders urged Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up