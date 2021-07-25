2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » National News » At least 6 killed…

At least 6 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 11:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least six people were killed Sunday afternoon in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, the agency said in a news release. In addition to the six fatalities, several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Kanosh is located about 160 miles (258 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up