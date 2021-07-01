AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Rescue efforts resume at collapse site; demolition planned
TAKEAWAYS: Trump’s safe for now, but company’s in hot water
Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges
EXPLAINER: How could the indictment hurt Trump’s company?
‘Nobody’s winning’ as drought upends life in US West basin
Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims
Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos
Medicaid expansion takes effect in deep-red Oklahoma
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.