AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Rescue efforts resume at collapse site; demolition planned TAKEAWAYS: Trump’s safe for now, but company’s in hot water Trump Organization,…

Rescue efforts resume at collapse site; demolition planned TAKEAWAYS: Trump’s safe for now, but company’s in hot water Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges EXPLAINER: How could the indictment hurt Trump’s company? ‘Nobody’s winning’ as drought upends life in US West basin Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos Medicaid expansion takes effect in deep-red Oklahoma Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.