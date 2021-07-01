Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Rescue efforts resume at collapse site; demolition planned

TAKEAWAYS: Trump’s safe for now, but company’s in hot water

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

EXPLAINER: How could the indictment hurt Trump’s company?

‘Nobody’s winning’ as drought upends life in US West basin

Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help

Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims

Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos

Medicaid expansion takes effect in deep-red Oklahoma

Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules

