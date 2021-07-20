Calls for outside help as extreme weather fuels Oregon fires
Afghan war’s end quiets chaplain’s litany of funeral prayers
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
GOP governor’s vaccination tour reveals depths of distrust
Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling
California launches largest free school lunch program in US
Tribe claims remains of kids who died at assimilation school
EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos will soar into space
Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town
Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.