AP Top U.S. News at 12:36 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Calls for outside help as extreme weather fuels Oregon fires

Afghan war’s end quiets chaplain’s litany of funeral prayers

With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried

GOP governor’s vaccination tour reveals depths of distrust

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

California launches largest free school lunch program in US

Tribe claims remains of kids who died at assimilation school

EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos will soar into space

Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town

Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

National News

