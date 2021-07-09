Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
AP Top U.S. News at 9:57 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

As global COVID-19 deaths top 4 million, a suicide in Peru

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Recovery workers vow not to let up in Florida condo collapse

QAnon has receded from social media — but it’s just hiding

Biden set to sign competition order targeting big business

African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair

Dig at Pilgrim and Native American memorial sparks intrigue

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘know what the truth is’

Tropical Storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast

