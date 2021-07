NOVI, Michigan (AP) — A medical examiner says Columbus goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma caused by a fireworks…

Listen now to WTOP News

NOVI, Michigan (AP) — A medical examiner says Columbus goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma caused by a fireworks mortar blast.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.