2 men die in homebuilt aircraft crash in Oregon

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 5:16 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men from Albany, Oregon, were killed when a homebuilt trike aircraft they were in crashed near Millersburg on Friday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened before 9 p.m. in a field behind Deciduous Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found the pilot, 57-year-old Charles Kizer and his passenger 49-year-old Matthew Irish dead at the scene, KOIN reported.

They were flying in a North Wing Trike, a two-seater, motorized glider-type aircraft. The sheriff’s office said there were witnesses of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration has been called to help investigate.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday that it was an unregistered, homebuilt trike aircraft and they were responding to the scene to investigate the crash.

A trike is an ultralight aircraft composed of a robust hang-glider and a powered tricycle.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

