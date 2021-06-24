CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
Rewrite of Delaware gun magazine bill focuses on criminals

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 6:20 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — House lawmakers in Delaware have approved an amendment overhauling a Senate gun-control measure that would have outlawed virtually all magazines sold with modern semiautomatic firearms.

The amendment approved Thursday was prompted by concerns about the constitutionality and feasibility of a Senate proposal banning magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds and requiring existing owners of such magazines to surrender them to the state.

The amendment guts the Senate bill and allows the sale and possession of magazines commonly included with new firearms while taking aim at after-market magazines used by criminals.

