Rewrite of Delaware gun magazine bill focuses on criminals

DOVER, Del. (AP) — House lawmakers in Delaware have approved an amendment overhauling a Senate gun-control measure that would have outlawed virtually all magazines sold with modern semiautomatic firearms.

The amendment approved Thursday was prompted by concerns about the constitutionality and feasibility of a Senate proposal banning magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds and requiring existing owners of such magazines to surrender them to the state.

The amendment guts the Senate bill and allows the sale and possession of magazines commonly included with new firearms while taking aim at after-market magazines used by criminals.

