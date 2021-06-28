Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Police: Man attacked 2 men with screwdriver in beach fight

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 3:36 PM

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — A Millsboro man is facing several felonies after police say he attacked two men with a screwdriver on a Delaware beach during an argument over Jet Skis.

Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Pot-Nets Seaside Mobile Home Park for a report of a fight Sunday.

Police say an argument began when a man arrived on the beach with his family on Jet Skis.

Then, police say the 51-year-old Millsboro man grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed the other man in the head and cut the torso of a third man who tried to break up the fight.

The men received medical attention and police charged the Millsboro man with aggravated menacing, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

