VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » National News » Phoenix police officer dies…

Phoenix police officer dies in crash with red-light runner

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer died after being hit by a driver who ran a red light and also died, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened Monday night after 27-year-old Officer Ginarro New entered an intersection and his police SUV was hit by another car, Phoenix police said in a statement.

The impact sent the police SUV through a brick wall and it came to rest on its side in a parking lot, the statement said.

Firefighters extricated New from the car and took him to a hospital but he died of his injuries.

Images from local media showed New’s car mangled with most of the back half torn off.

The other driver, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead and his identity was not released.

Preliminary evidence indicated the car driver was speeding, police said.

New joined the department in July 2019, police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus said.

He is survived by a his wife, mother, brother and grandmother.

“I want to express my deep thanks and appreciation to…the doctors, the nurses, the surgeons, who tried to save Officer New as well as the Phoenix Fire Department that did everything possible to try to preserve his life,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters Tuesday morning.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff until sunset.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up