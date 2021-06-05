CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » National News » Person with knowledge of…

Person with knowledge of decision to AP: Steve Clifford will not be back as Magic coach

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 1:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Person with knowledge of decision to AP: Steve Clifford will not be back as Magic coach.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

Who is a CDO’s boss? Survey finds mixed role in agency hierarchy

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up